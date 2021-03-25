JetBlue announced the launch of Paisly by JetBlue, a new travel website that helps customers, who have purchased a JetBlue flight, finish booking the rest of their trip.

The site claims to takes the work off customers, by using flight information to make individually tailored suggestions for travel components such as hotel stays and car rentals.

JetBlue says the Paisly dashboard makes it simple to book travel and reference an itinerary in just a few clicks.

To start, Paisly will suggest hotels, car rentals, and theme park offers. JetBlue plans to add additional hotels, vacation rentals, activities, retail products, and more in the months ahead as the airline selects high-quality partners that align with Paisly’s mission.

“Travelers want peace of mind that their travel provider will take care of them, and that’s why Paisly is 100% backed by JetBlue and a team of real people ready to help whenever needed,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products. “Our hand-picked partners think about customer service just like we do, and are working with us to make planning a trip much simpler.”

The new travel website’s name was inspired by the differences among paisley patterns, symbolizing how Paisly’s travel suggestions are unique to each customer and their needs.

About Paisly:

Unified Dashboard: Paisly provides customers with a single view of their confirmed travel and suggestions for easy access on JetBlue's custom-built dashboard. Bookings are made directly with JetBlue and the partner, avoiding cumbersome white label and third-party sites.

Ease of Booking: Since JetBlue already has information like travel dates, arrival/departure times, and other booking details, there's no need to keep re-entering travel information as you search for and confirm travel. Most bookings can be made in just one or a few clicks.

Award-Winning Customer Service: Paisly has real people happy to help whenever a customer needs it. Customers have access to a dedicated customer support line where Paisly agents have the ability to directly manage a customer's itinerary and connect with business partners on their behalf before, during and after their travels.

Trusted Recommendations: Customers can book knowing that each partner was thoughtfully selected for Paisly. JetBlue will be launching with some established relationships, including Avis Budget Group Car Rentals, Walt Disney World ® Resort, and Universal Orlando Resort; as well as nationally recognized hotels, which ensure breadth of coverage.

More TrueBlue Points: Paisly customers earn one point per eligible dollar on hotels and attractions. For car rentals, TrueBlue members earn 100 points per day and 200 points per day for Mosaics, the airline's most loyal customers. Mosaic members can expect additional perks and exclusive offers in the future.

Paisly is designed for customers who have already booked their JetBlue flight, and complements JetBlue Vacations, which offers exclusive deals on bundled offerings. JetBlue Vacations benefits include best price guarantee, personalized service from local insiders at major Caribbean destinations, and payment flexibility with MarcusPay.

JetBlue customers can visit paisly.com to view their dashboard and review Paisly’s travel suggestions.