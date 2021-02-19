Remember the good old days when your phone was running out of juice and you could easily snap off the back cover, pull out the battery and swap in a new one?

Those days are long gone...or maybe not??? Bloomberg news says apple is working on a magnetic battery pack to charge iPhones.

The battery would stick onto the back of the new iPhone 12 with "Magsafe" technology. Apple uses it in its latest line of wired chargers.

The magnets have proven strong enough to stay stuck to the phones during internal testing. However Bloomberg says Apple could eventually delay its rollout, or scrap it altogether because of glitches in its development.

You know, it was just a few months ago when Apple launched its first iPhones with 5G wireless speeds.

And it's already working on 6G.

It's believed that when 6G becomes available it could enable speeds of up to one hundred times faster than 5G.

Apple posted job ads seeking engineers in its Silicon Valley and San Diego offices, which focus on advanced wireless technology.

While 6G is not likely to be implemented until 2030, apple appears to want to be at the forefront in the next major advancement in network speed.

Apple has yet to add 5G capability to devices like the apple watch and iPad, and still sells iPhones that use older 4G technology