To help millions of people track the status of their coronavirus stimulus payment, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service has launched a “Get My Payment” website and application.
The FREE app can be found here: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment
It will allow taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019, but did not provide their banking information on their return, to submit direct deposit information. Once they do, they will get their Economic Impact Payments in their bank accounts, instead of waiting for a check to arrive in the mail.
“Get My Payment” will also allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment. Qualifying adults should expect to receive $1,200 each -- that’s $2,400 for married couples. Families receive $500 for each child in a household.
“Get My Payment” will display on any desktop, phone or tablet. It does not need to be downloaded from an app store.
For taxpayers to track the status of their payment, they will need to enter basic information in the “Get My Payment” app:
- Social Security Number
- Date of birth
- Mailing address
Taxpayers who want to add their bank account information to speed receipt of their payment will also need to provide the following additional information:
- Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018
- The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return
- Bank account type, account and routing numbers
Americans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 can use “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” to submit basic personal information to quickly and securely receive their Economic Impact Payments.
Americans who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns with direct deposit information or receive Social Security do not need to take action. They will automatically receive payment in their bank accounts.
“Get My Payment” cannot update bank account information after an Economic Impact Payment has been scheduled for delivery. To help protect against potential fraud, the tool also does not allow people to change bank account information already on file with the IRS.
The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. We urge taxpayers to be on the lookout for scammers and email phishing attempts about the COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments.
Please visit IRS.gov for updates on the launch of the “Get My Payment” app.
(13) comments
My brother got the same message that they are unable to determine his eligibility at the moment. He Is single no child support, no taxes owed.
As for me the last four numbers it shows as the direct deposit acct is my tax preparers or the republic bank if u requested an advance. So I didnt get it they did.
I got the same and I definitely eligible as well. I wasn't sure if it was because I was in the higher income bracket just over 65K.
I'm getting the same message of "Payment Status not available "! Definitely worried because I'm 100% eligible to receive it as well.All these people who already got theirs and people who have gotten even more than they were supposed to and I'm just sitting here like hello? Super frustrating
There is something up with this link and nobody at the IRS to contact! I entered my information and it asked me to verify my 2018 AGI and refund amount so I did and it specifically told me where to enter it from and I got these numbers off of my transcripts so I know they are correct and it came back and kept telling me I entered wrong information...so then it locked me out. How do we speak to a live person about this? I am still waiting on my tax refund for this year and now theres an issue with this!? Please help...
I got the same message which is yes probably just from the traffic. I am worried about something else tho; on my 2018 return I was claimed as a dependent by my mother, but on my 2019 I claimed myself. I filled my 2019 taxes only a few days ago. will my 2018 return be used and I get no money? or will it just take longer and they will use my 2019 return?
I have gotten the same message! Me and my husband combined made 15000 in 2019 so I know for sure we are eligible. I actually got super discouraged when I read that message because I was counting on the money to help with Bill's and food. But maybe now that I see others have gotten it, i might just have to wait untill later and review it again. I also owe back taxes so I was thinking thsy was it too.
Can someone also address the fact that the IRS tool is incorrect? Instead of showing the last 4 digits of my account it shows the last 4 digits of my SSN and no way to correct it 😒
When I go to "Get My Payment", enter my information, I get the following message: Payment Status Not Available, According to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time. For more information on the eligibility rules, see our Frequently Asked Questions page.
We are unable to call the IRS due to situation. We are DEFINITELY eligible. What are we supposed to do? Has anyone given you this information? Do you think it's just a timing thing?
I think it's just timing since the tool was literally launched a few hours ago. I had the exact same message and I'm also 100% eligible. I'd try again tonight or tomorrow.
I got the same thing to and we are definitely eligible as well. I did receive my income tax refund today though. So maybe this is just working it’s way through. Hoping and praying because I am Covid19 positive and my job is not paying for this time I have to be quarantined. Tough times
Prayers for a speedy recovery 🙏🙏🙏
Omg I got the same message and was like ummmmmm...what do we do now :(
I got the same message. I'm in the Philippines right now so I thought it might have been a weird up address or something. Let us know if you figure it out or it works and I'll do the same. Thanks
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.