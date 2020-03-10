Just Walk Out Shopping

Soon you may be able to "Just Walk Out" of stores without paying at a traditional register.
Amazon announcing it plans on selling its cashier-less technology to other stores.
The retail giant's "Just Walk Out" tech uses computer vision and sensors to track what customers pick up from store shelves.
When customers enter a business, they'll insert their credit card into a turnstile gate. When they're done shopping, as the name suggests, they can Just Walk Out out with their items.
Other than the Amazon technology, branding aspects and store details will remain under the original retailer's control. Amazon saying retailers will still employ store associates to greet and answer shoppers' questions, stock the shelves, check ids for the purchasing of certain goods, and more.
The "Just Walk Out" feature is already being used inside an "Amazon Go" grocery store in Seattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.