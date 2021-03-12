A new video game pits the player against spiders, with a variety of ways of battling the beasts. Kill It With Fire is a first-person action game that challenges players to assemble their arsenal of excessive weapons, and burn everything in their path while tracking spiders across suburbia. It's playable on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. In Friday's Daily Dot Com, FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon took a look.

FEATURES Tons of unique weapons and equipment.

Eight different spider species.

“Realistic” fire simulation system.

Gratuitous chaos and destruction.

Dozens of optional objectives.

Loads of hidden upgrades.

Battle in the Arachno-Gauntlet!

A secret ending?!?! (...shh!)