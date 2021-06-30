Alexa wants to help your child learn how to read with Amazon's new Reading Sidekick.

It's a new Alexa learning experience designed to make reading more fun and help kids ages 6 to 9 become strong readers. Reading Sidekick makes it easy for kids to read independently by exploring the stories they want to read, when they want to read.

To start, kids can say "Alexa, let's read," and the artificial intelligence-powered assistant will take turns reading with them. An Amazon Kids+ subscription ($2.99) is required.

Kids can choose from hundreds of physical and digital books on Reading Sidekick, and hundreds more will be added each month. Family favorites like Chica Chica Boom Boom and Milk and Cookies for new readers, and Books Do Not Have Wings and Around the World Right Now for more confident readers, are just a few of the stories ready for discovery.

After asking Alexa to read with them, the AI assistant will ask how much do they want to read: a little, a lot, or taking turns. If a child responds, “a little,” Alexa will read most of pages and ask the child to read one of the shorter pages. If a child chooses “a lot,” the child will get to read four sentences, paragraphs, or pages, depending on the book, with Alexa reading one. If “taking turns,” the child and Alexa will alternate paragraphs or pages.

Once a book is started, Alexa will listen to the child’s reading and automatically assist with pronunciations while reading the book. What the Sidekick doesn’t do is follow up with any sort of comprehension questions to see how much the child retained or understood from the book.

As kids read with Alexa, parents can visit the Amazon Kids+ parent dashboard to see their child's time reading and books read. Reading Sidekick also offers a screen-free experience for parents and guardians by working with physical books.

Parents can also set daily educational goals—like reading—by enabling Alexa’s Learn First feature, which pauses entertainment content until a child meets their goal.