Lego does not only want to teach kids to build, it wants to teach children about online empathy.

The Lego group has started an interactive quiz on its website.

In the quiz, a new Lego hero, Captain Safety, teams up with four other heroes to show children how be more supportive of each other.

They have kids answer questions about situations meant to make them aware of other people's feelings, needs, and concerns on the internet. After all the questions have been answered, the experience reveals which of four "online heroes" you're most like: Sir Hug a Lot (embodies online empathy), Butterclops (representation of online self-awareness), Aerovision (designed to help children acknowledge the perspectives of other people), and Admiral Highfive (character created to talk about being kind online.)

The educational game debuted on Safer Internet Day, which is observed each year in February to promote safer and more responsible use of online technology and mobile phones.

Lego partnered with the DQ Institute for the quiz. DQ Institute is a think tank that focuses on on digital citizenship and online child safety.

The DQ Institute's recently published 2020 Child Safety Index report cites that 45 percent of children aged between 8 and 12 report that they have been affected by cyberbullying.