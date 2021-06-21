Facebook wants your voice. The social media company has officially jumped into the audio world with the rollout of Live Audio Rooms and podcasts.

Facebook first talked about its Spotify, and Clubhouse competitor in April. The rooms are first being made available to select groups and public figures; like Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson who will have a room that focuses on training someone's mind like an elite athlete. Users can listen and join the conversations they're interested in. The links will be in Facebook's news feed and notifications.

Public figures can invite friends, followers, verified public figures, or any listeners in the room to be a speaker. The host can invite speakers in advance or during the conversation. There can be up to 50 speakers, and there’s no limit to the number of listeners. Read more about the announcement here.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ finally launches on PlayStation 4

Cyberpunk is back but be warned— more fixes are on the way. More than six months after its problematic release. The sci-fi adventure game has finally launched on the PlayStation Store.

The unveiling comes after Sony removed the game from the store in December 2020 following widespread complaints about glitches— vehicles were disappearing and characters were trapped in looping animations. The game’s developer, spent months apologizing to players who experienced technical issues, promising many fixes.

“Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms,” CD Projekt Red.

Amazon Prime Day (day one)

Amazon Prime Day isn't over yet. Are you finding the deals? Electronics will be a big-ticket for savings. Like the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener. It's nearly half off. The smartphone controlled opener has Bluetooth capabilities to close that garage when you leave and forget…plus an integrated camera for layered security. No matter what you find, experts say the best advice, don't buy cheap products from brands you don't recognize as good.