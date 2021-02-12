Whether you’re looking for love or ways to celebrate your loved one, technology is playing an increasingly important role – especially during a pandemic.

And as the saying goes, there's an app for that, whether you're commemorating love or trying to find it.

First up, OKCupid rather than swiping left or right you're asked to answer questions. Then based on your results you'll see relevant profiles. OKCupid has been around since 2004. OkCupid found 92% of members said they were continuing to find love under lockdown, with almost 30% of singles reported going on at least one “virtual date” while quarantining.

Looking for a romantic dinner, Uber Eats wants to deliver. With a long list of restaurants, instead of cooking that oh-so-special meal you can have it brought to your door.

Contactless delivery means you can have it left on a doorstep. Plus, you can schedule ahead of time if you want the dinner delivered at a precise time.

Several promo codes are available, too, for discounts on food or delivery charges.

If you're creative and want something different than the chocolate and teddy bears...how about a slideshow of you and your special someone?

Quik, which used to be called Replay, is really cool and really easy to use. Open the app, select videos from your camera roll, and let Quik do its thing.

You can customize your story with a different soundtrack, tweak the text on the screen, or even add some emojis. Once you're finished, save the video in 1080p HD quality to share on Instagram, Facebook or privately.

You know what they say...a couple that plays together, stays together. The charming Love You To Bits challenges players to solve puzzles in order to reunite Kosmo, a love-struck space explorer...with Nora, his robotic girlfriend.

It's a sci-fi adventure...for your Valentine's! You can play the game together on the same phone or tablet.