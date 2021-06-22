How often do you check your Twitter feed? What if you could get paid the next time you do?

The social media company is asking its users to test two of its features: Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. Specifically they want to be the first to try them and report what works and what doesn't.

With Super Follows, users can users to subscribe to their favorite accounts for content; beyond the usual tweets. It could be anything from newsletters to videos from high-profile users, with a subscription fee.

As for Ticketed Spaces, a select group of users could host customized chats, and earn money from the ticket sales, with price points of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 per month.

In a blog post Twitter's product manager saying they want emerging voices to have a chance to earn money.

According to Twitter, you can earn up to 97% of the revenue from Spaces ticket purchases and Super Follows subscriptions. The company says it won’t take more than a 3% share until you exceed $50,000 in lifetime earnings on both products. After that point, Twitter’s share increases to up to 20% of future earnings.

Users are welcome to apply for both Ticketed Spaces (iOS and Android) and Super Follows (iOS only). Applications to try these products are separate and are available on mobile at this time.

To apply to be part of the test groups, open Twitter and navigate to the sidebar, then tap Monetization to learn more and see if you’re eligible.