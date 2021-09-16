Microsoft is letting users ditch their password.
The tech giant announced in a blog post it will give users ways to access their accounts without a password.
They can download the Microsoft authenticator app to their smartphone; use a security key — or a verification code sent to your smartphone or an email address. Another option is 'Windows Hello,' which scans your face, iris or fingerprint.
The problem with passwords, they argued, is that they can be guessed or stolen — and, when elaborate enough to be secure are generally hard to remember.
In contrast, they said, only the correct users can provide their fingerprint or respond using the authenticator app on their phone.
Microsoft says the new Passwordless features will be rolled out over the coming weeks.
If you want to go Passwordless — download the Microsoft Authenticator app.
- Next, visit your Microsoft account , sign in, and choose Advanced Security Options.
- Under Additional Security Options, you’ll see Passwordless Account. Select Turn on.
- Follow the on-screen prompts, and then approve the notification from your Authenticator app.
- Once you’ve approved, you’re free from your password!
- If you decide you prefer using a password, you can always add it back to your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.