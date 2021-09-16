Microsoft is letting users ditch their password.

The tech giant announced in a blog post it will give users ways to access their accounts without a password.

They can download the Microsoft authenticator app to their smartphone; use a security key — or a verification code sent to your smartphone or an email address. Another option is 'Windows Hello,' which scans your face, iris or fingerprint.

The problem with passwords, they argued, is that they can be guessed or stolen — and, when elaborate enough to be secure are generally hard to remember.

In contrast, they said, only the correct users can provide their fingerprint or respond using the authenticator app on their phone.

Microsoft says the new Passwordless features will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

If you want to go Passwordless — download the Microsoft Authenticator app.