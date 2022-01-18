In what's described as the biggest deal in the gaming industry, a troubled video game company is being gobbled up.

Gaming company Activision Blizzard being acquired by Microsoft in a deal valued at nearly $70 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The move will leave video giants like Call of Duty, Tony Hawks Pro Skater, Candy Crush and World of Warcraft with a new home, once finalized.

Gaming has become a major point of focus for Microsoft in recent years, especially as the pandemic meant more people were staying home and using gaming systems.

In a statement, Microsoft says the deal will help the company's expansion into the Metaverse. "We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all."

The Metaverse has been touted as the next big thing in tech. It's a virtual universe supports believe will take over the modern internet and although there's still a long way to go until such a virtual world is a reality, video games are likely to play a central role.

Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth. Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming.