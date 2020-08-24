The Mobile County Public School System continues to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Chresall Thredgill making the decision to push the academic school year back to September first, with the first nine weeks being remote learning to help limit exposure to COVID-19.
According to a video posted to its Facebook page, the school systems' technology department has been working hard setting up Chromebooks to be delivered to schools for distribution to students.
Chromebooks and information about WiFi hot-spots for those needing them should be delivered by the end of the week.
There's no fee for the Chromebooks, but parents/students will have to fill out a waiver.
Many school systems across the nation have opted for Chromebooks...they're affordable, easy to manage and easy to use. Google also provides G Suite for Education and Google Classroom to help students make remote learning as simple as possible.
MCPSS says parents should be on the lookout for communication from their son or daughters school about pick up dates.
Incidentally, a reminder that vouchers for internet through the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program were mailed on August 24, 2020. The vouchers will help cover the cost of equipment and service for high speed internet service through December.
Comcast, one of the participating providers, tells FOX10 News that students can get equipment within about a week if they choose the self-installation.
