Netflix is making its iPhone app a little more funny looking.

The streaming service has launched a new feature for mobile devices called, Fast Laughs.

Fast Laughs lays out a list of comedy clips from the platform. The include films, sitcoms, and stand-up specials.

The feed is accessible through the iOS app’s bottom navigation menu, by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. Fast Laughs also lets you chare individual clips on Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Twitter and Apple’s iMessage; however, other users can only view the clips in the Netflix app and must be subscribers.

Netflix’s Fast Laughs includes a “LOL” button, which unleashes a burst of emoji crying tears of joy when you press it.

Fast Laughs is available now for Apple iPhone users in in English-speaking countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia and Netflix plans to begin testing an Android version later this year.

The Fast Laughs feature is not available on Netflix kids’ profiles, and users are able to filter content based on their maturity rating level setting.