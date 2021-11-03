The games have begun at Netflix.

The streaming service launching its new mobile gaming platform. If you're already a Netflix subscriber, just log onto the app. There's a dedicated section where you can select a game to download and play.

Right now the library only includes five games, two are linked to its popular Stranger Things series:

Stranger Things 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Shooting Hoops

Card Blast

Teeter Up

Some of the games will require an internet connection, but others can played offline.

On it's website the company states, "While this is just the beginning of a long journey, we're excited to provide a gaming experience that is differentiated from what's available today - exclusive mobile games with no ads, no in-app payments, included with your Netflix membership."

While the initial games have relatively simple graphics and casual gameplay, Netflix says it's all very much in the early stages. There are plans to eventually create games "for every kind of player".

Games are not available on kids' profiles, but users can log in with a PIN to let kids play a game.

The games will begin coming to the Netflix mobile app for Android devices on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

For iPhone and iPad users, Netflix games will be available in the coming months, the company says.