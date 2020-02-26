You may have noticed your Netflix home page looks a bit different.
The popular streaming service recently unveiling a new "Top 10" feature.
This update looks at the site's list of TV shows and movies to show viewers what's trending that day.
Shows and films that make these lists will also have a special “Top 10” badge, wherever they appear on Netflix. That way you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list - or when searching for specific shows or films.
The Netflix original show "Love is Blind" sat on top of the list when this story was published. The series puts sets of people in separate rooms to see if they'll fall in love without ever actually seeing each other in person.
Netflix says the lists will be updated every day and the position of the row will vary and depend on how relevant the shows and films are to you.
The company has been trying the feature out already in Mexico and the UK for the last six plus months. Members in both countries seemed to found them useful, so Netflix decided to roll it out to even more areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.