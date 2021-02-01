We know the vaccine is important and are doing our best to serve you.
That's the message from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Now out with a new website, or online portal, for you to check your vaccine eligibility and make an appointment for the COVID-19 shot at your county health department.
You can also find information on drive-through and walk-in clinics being offered. Don't have time to keep checking -- you can sign up for an email to be notified when the vaccine becomes available for additional priority groups. The portal can be accessed at https://www.alcovidvaccine.gov/
Verizon's Fortnite Stadium
Ok what will the Super Bowl look like during an ongoing pandemic? Most of us won't be at the game but we can still connect with tech. That's where Verizon comes in.
In advance of the game gamers can check into a Verizon 5G Stadium within Fortnite and play four football-inspired games. NFL players including Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray will join pro gamers Myth and KittyPlays for a livestream "Fortnite" competition. It will be hosted by comedians Desus and The Kid Mero. You can watch on Twitch and on the @Verizon account on Twitter (7 p.m. ET both nights).
Google Shutting Down Stadia
Speaking of gamers -- Google is saying goodbye to its Stadia gaming platform! Stadia, launched in November 2019, with some likening it to the Netflix of video games. Users can stream and play games via smartphones, web browsers or wirelessly through a Chromecast device.
The company is shutting it down refocusing Stadia to be a home for streaming games. For existing users, the company says very little will change, you can continue playing all your games.
