A new app is looking to help businesses find the skilled workers they need in this often challenging and competitive labor market.

BoomNation is a new app community where workers find applicable content, communicate with employers, and find jobs within their field of work.

Built exclusively for skilled workers like welders, electricians, operators, pipefitters and others, tradesmen and women can download the app and join a community with real-time content, networking, and communications features, while also promoting their skills and craftmanship and finding and applying for jobs.

For employers, BoomNation says it offers qualified job applicants and will soon offer a searchable database of verified skills among workers to provide more efficient communication and interaction...with just a few clicks.

BoomNation was created by a group of friends with deep roots in the blue-collar trades. The founders then turned to Waitr Founder Chris Meaux for his experience and expertise in high-growth business and technology to join them in growing this business.

“Today, job market openings remain high and employers struggle to find qualified workers,” said Meaux. “Long job applications that are not mobile friendly often never receive a response back from employers and only add to the friction. BoomNation is the answer to improving employee/employer engagement leading to better job placement.”

“There is so much talk right now about how employers in industries like construction can’t find verified skilled workers to fill positions, and at the same time, workers say they can’t find jobs,” said Flavin, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BoomNation. “We knew there was a way to create a community to solve the inefficiencies of bringing workers and employers together for the skilled trades and we created that community in the BoomNation app.

Through the BoomNation newsfeed, workers can showcase their skills and pride of workmanship. Even if a worker isn’t looking for a job, it’s a place to see what others in the industry and trades are doing.

You can download the BoomNation app through the Apple and Google app stores. The app is free, and jobs are updated regularly.

boomnation.com