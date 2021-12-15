Apple now lets you choose who sees your iCloud account after you've passed away.

Starting in iOS 15.2 Apple users can add a Legacy Contact for their Apple ID. Adding a Legacy Contact is the easiest, most secure way to give someone they trust access to the data they stored in their Apple account after they pass away. Before the company required a loved one to have a court order. This data may include photos, messages, notes, files, apps they downloaded, device backups, and more. Certain information, like movies, music, books, or subscriptions they purchased with their Apple ID, and data stored in their Keychain, like payment information and passwords, can’t be accessed by a Legacy Contact.

You don’t need to have an Apple ID or an Apple device to be added as a Legacy Contact, but you must be over the age of 13 (age varies by country or region) to request account access after someone passes away.

For the feature to work, both parties need to be running iOS15.2 or higher. After updating, open the settings, choose your profile and go to Password & Security > Legacy Contact. Then tap the "Add Legacy Contact" button from the screen.

Apple will then send the nominated person or persons an “access key” — a unique combination of letters and numbers. If a nominee does not have an Apple account, users must print out the access key and physically hand it to the nominated loved one.