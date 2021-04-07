Searching online and at least 1,500 dating apps or websites are vying for your commitment. So many sites playing matchmaker, and now people looking for love have another option.

'Set for Marriage,' is a new dating tool aimed at helping people find the one. Simply put, the creators of the app say it caters to internet users looking to settle down and get married.

Features of the app include a news feed, search and chat. Once you're signed you can follow, like or wink at someone you're hoping to make a commitment with. No algorithms and formulas to do the fun stuff for you. Instead the ap is designed to allow for 'dynamic interaction.'

The site claims most other dating apps are focused on you as a single person, and that's how they want you to stay.

There is a monthly, or yearly subscription plan. The prices vary.

Robot helps with Kids Dental Visits

Is your child anxious about going to the dentist? A robot could help calm them down.

"Robin" is used to de-stress kids at some pediatric dentists' offices in the Los Angeles area. The emotionally-intelligent robot is fluent in several languages, and helps alleviate some of the kids' anxiety by talking about their school, their favorite color.... even playing games with them.

The robot was first introduced at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital at the height of the pandemic.