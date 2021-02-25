It's not just tracking COVID-19 data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also tracking where to find the COVID vaccine.

VaccineFinder.org is an ambitious but limited attempt to simplify the search for vaccines.

You enter your zip code and search within a five, ten or 50 mile radius. A list of nearby pharmacies and heath centers will pop up. FOX10 News found at least 50 providers when searching the Daphne-area.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock or not. You can also search for a manufacturer, for example if you're looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The website isn't fully comprehensive, as many mass-vaccination sites are not on there. If the program goes well, the website’s developers plan to expand it nationwide in coming weeks to include nearly all vaccine providers that agree to be featured.

That would make the website far more comprehensive than anything that exists now.

After a rocky start, the vaccination campaign in the United States has accelerated in recent weeks. Seventeen percent of adults have received a first dose, and 7.6 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.