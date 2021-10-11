A simple Google search will now bring access to a perfectly tuned guitar with the help of your smartphone. The new feature, called "Google Tuner," was noticed a few days ago by Android Police. To activate it, just google "Google Tuner." The interface is laid out with a microphone button, and it’ll let you know after strumming a tune if it needs to be tuned up or down. The new built-in tuner can be used with any phone and also a desktop or laptop computer.

Netflix Shopping Hub on Wal-Mart

News from Netflix. The company is launching a digital storefront on Walmart's website to sell merchandise for all the “Squid Game” "Stranger Things" and "The Crown" fans out there. The move signals the streaming giant is looking beyond its 200 million-strong subscriber base to cultivate revenue growth beyond its core subscription business. The Netflix Hub is described as the "biggest online retail destination for all things Netflix -- we're talking posters, tee-shirts, even a Stranger Things-inspired cassette player!

Amazon's new work-from-home policy

Amazon has shifted its office return policy again, scrapping plans to bring back most corporate employees in January for a more flexible approach that will leave the decision up to team directors. The tech behemoth follows Facebook and Twitter in allowing indefinite remote work for some, but still expects employees to be located "close enough" to their core teams. Previously, Amazon banked on the return to an "office-centric culture," but its latest move signals a shift in mentality that may outlast the pandemic.