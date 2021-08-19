Facebook is using virtual reality to upgrade online meetings. The social media giant unveiled Horizon Workrooms on Thursday.

An app for its Oculus Quest 2 VR headset allowing users to collaborate with colleagues in a virtual room.

It works like most online meetings—simulating conference room meetings that can supports up to 50 people in one sitting.

Users will be able to join meetings in virtual reality through an avatar or call in as you would when using a video-conferencing tool such as Zoom.

But those who use the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset receive special features including, bringing a physical desk and their work computer to the virtual environment. Plus the use virtual hands and fingers to gesture.

Speaking on the announcement Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "It's this pretty amazing experience where, you know, you feel like you're really right there with your colleagues."

A remote desktop app for Mac and Windows users will help you pull your computer into VR. While the app is free, the cost of the headset is about $300.

It's all part of a larger goal of Facebook's plan to venture into the "metaverse" a virtual world many people believe would supplant the internet.

A potential hurdle for Horizon Workrooms though would be the adoption of the headsets. In addition to the pricey price tag, last month Oculus recalled the face pads on its Quest 2 headset after reports of the pads causing skin irritation.

Facebook was early to virtual reality. In 2014, it paid $2 billion to buy the headset start-up Oculus VR. At the time, Zuckerberg promised that the technology would “enable you to experience the impossible.”