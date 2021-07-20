Instagram is now letting its roughly one billion users control how much sensitive content they see.

The social media platform launched a new tool called Sensitive Content Control.

It gives users the option of filtering potentially objectionable content in the app's Explore feed.

The tab displays popular photos, locations and searches based on your interests, and lets you pick from categories such as food, art and travel, among others.

Now there will be different levels: allow, limit, and limit even more. It’s all in an effort to give users more options. Posts that flat out violate the rules will be removed.

Instagram, like other social media platforms, has long grappled with how to police problematic or harmful content on its platform.

In a press release, the company saying sensitive content includes material that doesn't necessarily break the rules, but could potentially be upsetting to some people – like posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent.

The new Instagram tool comes as other social networks are also trying to address concerns about content moderation and the well-being of users – investing billions of dollars to bring content creators on their platforms.

The app has made other changes for users to shape their experience, including adding new tools for people to turn off comments or restrict people from interacting with them.