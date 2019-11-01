Remember when Spotify first hit the scene? The idea was created as a response to the growing piracy problem the music industry was facing. It launched two years later in 2008.
Well now the music app is launching something else. The streaming service announcing Wednesday the addition of Spotify Kids.
It's a stand alone app designed for children as young as three...all the way to teens.
The app described as a playground of sound. It allows your son or daughter to explore the wonder of music without you having to worry about what is coming through their headphones.
The specially curated and approved content includes more than 50 million tracks featuring popular artists like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Bruno Mars.
Spotify Kids will be exclusively available through a Spotify premium family subscription. Before setting out to explore, each kid can also select a custom avatar and color theme to personalize their experience.
According to Spotify’s Chief Premium Business Officer, they started with a beta launch in Ireland, and look forward to introducing Spotify Kids in all markets that have Premium Family in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.