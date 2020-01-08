New Streaming Service, Quibi

You may already suffer from a chronic case of subscription overload. Before you dig in against yet another one, Quibi, which was shown during CES in Las Vegas this week, really does promise something different.
For starters, it is billed as the world’s first mobile-only premium entertainment platform, meaning you’re supposed to watch bite-sized Quibi content on the relatively bite-sized display of your phone. Each episode can be watched in portrait or landscape mode.
Quibi sets itself apart from Amazon, Apple, Disney, Hulu, Netflix and YouTube because it mainly targets a 7 a.m.-to-7 p.m. viewing audience, mostly 18- to 44-year-olds with disposable income.
It will feature exclusive entertainment content made by the likes of Steven Spielberg, Bill Murray and Reese Witherspoon--with content that will generally fall into three bucket: movies in chapters, unscripted Quibis in categories like food, and daily essentials that will focus on news and weather.
None of the videos lasts longer than 10 minutes. The service will reportedly launch in the U.S. in April. Users will have to pay $4.99 a month to watch it with advertisements, or 7.99 without.
