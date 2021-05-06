Show you love, leave a tip. Twitter rolling out a new feature for users to give or receive money.

Tip Jar is what's called.

Creators, journalists, and nonprofits will be able to start using it first. Other will have access later.

The Tip Jar feature is the “first step” in the platform’s effort to create new ways for users to receive and show support on Twitter with money, the company promising more coming soon.

In a blog post, the company says you’ll know an account’s Tip Jar is enabled if you see a Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page. Tap the icon, and you’ll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled.

Select whichever payment service or platform you prefer and you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app where you can show your support in the amount you choose. The services you can add today include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo. Twitter says it takes no cut. On Android, tips can also be sent within Spaces.