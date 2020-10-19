A popular video conferencing app wants to give you a COVID-friendly way to make some extra change. Zoom is launching a new platform called, OnZoom.
It gives paid Zoom users a chance to create, host and monetize their own events that are normally done in-person, like fitness classes, music lessons, concerts, and more.
Users can list and sell tickets for one-time events or fundraisers for up to 1,000 attendees. It's a move to compete with ticket sellers like Eventbrite and Live Nation.
Onzoom has a public beta option now and goes worldwide in 2021. You can read more about the announcement in this blog post.
Hey Google, What's this Song?
Ever get a song stuck in your head and you just can't figure out who sings it. It keeps playing over and over...but you can't make out the words or even recall the name? If that's you, then this will be music to your ears.
Google has a new feature that lets you hum, whistle, or sing the tune...even off key! Just open the app, tap the mic icon and click the search for song button. Then start humming for 10-15 seconds. On Google Assistant, it’s just as simple. Say “Hey Google, what’s this song?” and then hum the tune.
After you’re finished humming, our machine learning algorithm helps identify potential song matches. And don’t worry, you don’t need perfect pitch to use this feature. Google will show you the most likely options based on the tune. Then you can select the best match and explore information on the song and artist, view any accompanying music videos or listen to the song on your favorite music app, find the lyrics, read analysis and even check out other recordings of the song when available.
This feature is currently available in English on iOS, and in more than 20 languages on Android.
