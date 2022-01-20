Twitter, rolling out a feature that will let some users set NFTs they own as their profile picture. The move makes Twitter one of the best-known tech platforms so far to launch a feature for the flashy NFT trend.

NFTs, or "nonfungible tokens," are one-of-a-kind, verifiable digital collectibles, often works of art, that can be traded on the blockchain, the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. While not exactly new, NFTs have exploded into a lucrative industry over the past year, with digital art works selling for millions of dollars. The new feature, which is only available to users who pay for Twitter's subscription service.

Snapchat to limit Quick Adds on teen accounts

Snapchat’s parent company is taking more steps to curb drug dealing on the app. It changed its friend recommendation feature, called "quick add." It will no longer suggest users add accounts belonging to minors unless they have “a certain number of friends in common with that person.” The company is hoping the change will make it more difficult for strangers to become friends on Snapchat with teenagers they don’t know.

Amazon opening physical clothing stores

Amazon is attempting to give customers the best of both worlds. The convenience of online shopping...with the ability to actually try on clothes. The tech giant is launching its first-ever physical apparel store, called Amazon Style. It will sell well-known brands and private labels in men's and women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. Customers scan a QR code on the Amazon shopping app to send it to a fitting room. Each fitting room has a touchscreen display to browse more options, rate items, and request additional sizes.