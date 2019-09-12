Nintendo wants people to work out with a new piece of fitness hardware.
The company unveiling the "Ring Fit Adventure" on Thursday. It's a squeezable electronic ring that senses pressure.
In "Ring Fit," you play a jogger who discovers a magical ring and squeezes it, accidentally releasing a monstrous dragon that's very in shape. The dragon taunts you and then disappears.
The objective is to complete different physical challenges, from a range of squats, yoga poses, running, high knees and more, to finally confront the dragon at the end of the game. Nintendo said that the game "is meant to fit into busy lifestyles" with short sessions to be played over several months.
The main difference with "Ring Fit Adventure" and Nintendo's past fitness products is that "Ring Fit" promises an adventure game with a storyline. You can aim your ring at obstacles and squeeze to shoot at them and earn in-game currency. Then after each level you run into a dragon minion and face off, by completing squats and other athletic poses to power your character through to victory.
The "Ring Fit" game launches on October 18 and will cost $79.99. The game runs on the original Nintendo Switch, which is purchased separately for roughly $300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.