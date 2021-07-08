The Nintendo Switch is getting a face-lift. After months of speculation about the rival of an updated game console, Nintendo just unveiled the switch OLED.

While most of the console might look like its predecessor, there are a few key differences. The upgraded Switch includes a bigger, 7-inch OLED screen, as well as a wide adjustable stand for use in tabletop mode, a new dock which will support a wired internet connection.

Fans had a mixed reaction to the new hardware. While they were excited about the bigger display, they weren’t so happy about reports that indicate the new model doesn't make the jump to 4k graphics.

The new switch will have more storage, and the arrival of the new model will coincide with the release of "Metroid Dread," a new action game based on the company's long-running Metroid series.

Nintendo first releasing the Switch in March of 2017. It was perfect for casual gamers because you can take it with you, or use at home.

The OLED Switch will be fully compatible with any previous Nintendo Switch hardware, including Joy-Cons, and games, just like the Switch Lite.