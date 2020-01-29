Facebook has revealed how often it is tracking information about its user's daily life. Even if their phone is off and they're not using the social network.
Facebook unveiled its "Off-Facebook Activity" tracker to its 2 billion members. The tracker shows 180-days worth of data that Facebook has already collected. That includes online and in-store purchases, physically visited destinations, internet searches and more.
Facebook uses all of that data to build a profile. Shaping the messages and ads its users see... From businesses to politicians.
The activity tracker is in part a delivered promise from C.E.O. Mark Zuckerberg made during the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal to give users the ability to clear their data history.
In a statement Tuesday Zuckerberg writes in part, "other businesses send us information about your activity on their sites and we use that information to show you ads that are relevant to you. Now you can see a summary of that information and clear it from your account if you want to."
The new tool does allow you to clear some of that information. But it doesn't allow to you delete your entire history with Facebook itself, which still has the ability to monitor your future activity.
