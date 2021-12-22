A popular GPS app is helping owners who go green. Waze says it will be rolling out a feature that shows electric vehicle owners where charging stations are.

As part of a partnership with German car brand Volkswagen, Waze says it will help drivers locate and drive to nearby electric vehicle charging stations across the United States.

Waze is currently number two on Apple's app store charts for navigation; behind its parent company Alphabet's Google Maps.

Christmas Burnout

Off for the holidays? You might want to leave your phone off too. Researchers say checking your work emails over Christmas can lead to burnout.

Researchers at the University of South Australia say, constantly checking email during holidays caused negative health consequences including, higher stress, exhaustion, and poor health.

About 2,200 academics and professionals were part of the survey. 36% said checking-in is a must-do during holidays. However, those who kept boundaries experienced less stress and pressure.

Order Eyeglass Lenses Online

Love your eyeglass frames, but want or need new lenses? A sensible way to do that is provided by a company called Lensabl. It handles all kinds of eyeglass issues. Its forte is getting new lenses into your current favorite frames. To do that, order the new frame after using the site to find what fits your face and style.

Lensabl sends you a box to ship the frame in and then in about a week, you get your new specs. Want a new pair of glasses from scratch? Pick the frames, upload a copy of a current prescription and Lensabl does the rest.