Google Doodle with an instantly highly addictive game just in time for the nations 243rd birthday.
While previous 4th of July-themed Google Doodles have followed a standard flag-themed color scheme or patriotic image overlaid on Google’s name, this year’s Doodle invites you to click the “play” button to join a backyard BBQ baseball game.
From a slice of watermelon to a red-white-and-blue Popsicle, your “team” bats at home plate against an outfield of peanuts. Depending on how good your eye is, and how quick your “swing,” you can rack up runs for your team; the game even keeps score for you.
Tesla Deliveries
It looks like Tesla may finally be getting into gear when it comes to cranking out its electric cars.
The company says it's delivered more electric cars in the second quarter of this year than in any three-month period in its history.
The flip side of that news, however, is that Tesla still has yet to turn a profit.
Phishing Scam Warning
Lastly, summer is a great time for fishing. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is warning elections workers -- be careful about falling prey to the other kind of phishing: attempts to infiltrate computer systems through bogus emails.
The department telling a gathering of secretaries of state there's concern that state systems may be vulnerable to having their databases or other systems hacked.
Elections workers are being urged to be vigilant about opening links embedded in emails -- since they could launch software that can compromise a voting system.
