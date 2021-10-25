Google is launching a Magic Eraser on its Pixel 6 smartphone. Yes magic.

In a blog post, Google says sometimes things get in the way of that perfect photo — like an accidental photobomb or power line you didn't see.

Google designed the chip inside the phone that's full of AI features to help get rid of those picture 'imperfections.'

The Magic Eraser automatically detects what doesn't belong and lets you choose whether to erase them all at once or tap on them one by one to remove them. You can also brush over what you want to remove or circle it.

Google is convinced this is its breakthrough moment.

Some online reports of people already using the tech suggest the feature does a good job. Another headline feature from Google is face de-blur. The new camera will use all the sensors to determine how the picture should look.

The Magic Eraser will be available in Google Photos on the Pixel 6 when it launches October 28. That's just in time for all your Halloween pictures.