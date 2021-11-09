They say dogs resemble their owners, but has your pet's portrait already been painted by Picasso or Rembrandt?

Google's "Pet Portraits" uses machine learning to match pets to their "art doubles" held in the collections of institutions around the world!!

The furry-friend matching tool has been added to Google's Arts & Culture app for Android and iOS.

A similar 2018 feature for human faces saw 120 million selfies uploaded.

According to Google, a computer vision algorithm recognizes where your pet is, and crops the image. Then, "a machine learning algorithm matches your pet's photo with over tens of thousands of artworks".

Users can tap on the results to learn more about the stories and artists behind each artwork. Then share the creations as still images or pick a few to turn into a slide show.

According to Google's algorithm, FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon's family cat Buddy, most closely resembles "Tommy" from the collection of Clara Barton National Historic Site. It was painted by Antoinette Margot during the Franco-Prussian War...sometime in late 1800s!!

Match your pet to a painting by clicking here.