Facebook is joining the very crowded audio space with live rooms, and podcasts.

Facebook says it wants to "treat audio as a first-class medium in the way that photos and videos are treated."

The social media company is working on its own live audio product, called Live Audio Rooms, to be tested in Facebook Groups before the feature will be released to everyone this summer. Also, podcasts are coming to the Facebook app, along with another new product called "Soundbites," which are basically short form audio clips, much like TikTok videos but with captions.

Amazon interested in furniture delivery

Amazon is ready to add a new enterprise to its retail arsenal: furniture delivery and service.

The online retail and tech giant is reportedly launching a service that would have workers deliver and build furniture in customers' homes...

That would position amazon against online furniture giant Wayfair,

And even other home improvement businesses like Lowe's and Home Depot. Customers who order customers who order big-box items such as sofas, beds or mattress sets....Could have them assembled in their homes on-demand...And packaging would be taken away by amazon employees...according to Bloomberg media.