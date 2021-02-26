Pokémon celebrating its 25th anniversary with updated games.

The games are called Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

The remade games have been developed for the popular Nintendo switch and will be released later this year.

A much anticipated now open-world game called Pokémon legends: Arceus has also been announced. Players will capture and train creatures in the same setting as Diamond and Pearl games but in an earlier-era.

The game looks different from previous Pokémon games, leaning into a more powerful hardware feature on the switch. It launches in early 2022.

Hard to believe trainers first caught their Pokemon in 1996 embarking on an adventure that has lasted 25 years.

There are 802 Pokemon. They are based around different elements including water, air or fire that contribute to their abilities. Catching them all is no easy task.

The last major Pokémon game release was in 2019; a disappointment to fans who wanted more dynamic content.

More than 368 million Pokémon video games have been sold worldwide making it one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time.