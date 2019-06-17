You may know your Facebook profile says a lot about you, but you probably didn't realize just how revealing it can be.
In a new study, researchers were able to predict 21 types of medical conditions by analyzing people's Facebook profiles.
Those conditions ranged from pregnancy to skin disorders. The study will be published on Wednesday in the peer-reviewed, open access scientific Journal PLOS-One.
Researchers found Facebook status updates were especially effective at predicting diabetes and mental health conditions.
The study linked consenting patients' electronic medical records and social media. It then examined nearly a million Facebook status updates across 999 participants whose posts were longer than 500 words.
The language used helped researchers identify symptoms of certain conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.