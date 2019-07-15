Amazon is expected to millions of items for its fifth annual Prime Day, which now stretches two days: Monday and Tuesday.
The effort was invented to drum up sales during sluggish summer months and sign up more users for its Prime loyalty program.
The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals. Amazon's own products are usually among the strongest sellers.
But this year, experts are warning it's always important to take caution when buying a product online -- especially on Amazon Prime Day.
Experts say there have been reports of scams on its server. Thankfully those can be easy to spot.
Experts say always read the product description. One big red flags when buying online are descriptions without spaces after a comma or grammatical errors.
Be wary of those glowing, 5-star reviews. The Better Business Bureau says a product with thousands of reviews might be faked. Consumers should check to see if the product is in stock on other websites. If not, stay away.
The BBB also warns of phishing scams in your e-mail.
This scam is tricky, because not only does it look like Amazon, it acts like it, too. Customers receive an email that looks very genuine, telling them to review a purchase they made last Prime Day. Notice how the item isn’t listed specifically? That’s because the scammer doesn’t actually know what you purchased.
You’re also offered a $50 bonus for clicking the link and leaving a review…only Amazon doesn’t pay customers to review items, and the link redirects to a clone of Amazon that steals your login credentials.
How Can You Avoid It:
- Check over your emails very carefully before responding to make sure they’re the real deal.
- If you get an email from Amazon telling you to review an item, to be safe, log into your account through Amazon.com and find the item in your past purchases.
If you plan your purchases ahead of time, don't scramble, and stay vigilant, you won't be fooled by scammers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.