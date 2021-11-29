Scientists across the nation agree; the opioid crisis continues to be a major health crisis that has only gotten worse with the COVID-19 pandemic.

But University of Washington researchers are hopeful that a wearable device could be a big help.

They've developed a wearable injector that's worn on the stomach like an insulin pump. Using algorithms it senses when the wearer stops breathing and automatically injects a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose called, naloxone.

According to recent data from the National Center for Health Statistics, fatal drug overdoses in the U-S soared to more than 93,000 in 2020.

If the overdoses can be identified and people resuscitated their chances of not dying and living long enough until help arrives is really high.

Researchers are excited following studies using the device on volunteers who manifested signs of apnea by holding their breath. If the person stopped breathing and didn't move for 15 seconds, the system activated an injector that administered the opioid antagonist.

While the device has yet to received FDA approval, it's a great potential first step to stop future overdose deaths.

Details about the device were published last week in a study in Scientific Reports.