Quibi -- remember that?
The video streaming company broadcasts short programs less than 10 minutes long, but collapsed just six months after its launch.
Some 75 shows lived on the platform -- content including series and documentaries with big name stars including Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, and Chrissy Teigen.
But it just didn't seem to catch on with consumers. Quibi shuttered in October, 2020 and cited the coronavirus pandemic as a possible reason for low viewership.
No specific terms of the deal with Roku have been released, but Quibi's programming will stream on its platform service free of charge later this year.
Mercedes New Touchscreen
Mercedes-benz is getting rid of the dashboard in its newest electric luxury car. The EQS sedan, coming out later this year, will have an option for a large, curved screen, that sweeps across almost the entire width of the car.
The company says the MBUX hyperscreen is more than just a digital screen. It uses artificial intelligence to learn what functions drivers use most-- like navigation and hands-free phone calls, then keeps those functions on display.
The system will work through touch or voice commands. And in case you're wondering about safety -- the screen is engineered to avoid shattering during a crash. Brackets holding it onto the dashboard are also designed to break away in a hard impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.