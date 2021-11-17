The Salvation Army is introducing new technology to make your next donation as simple as one tap.

The non-profit is partnering up with visa's Tiptap technology to offer contactless donations. It's a program being rolled out at select locations. The hope is that the convivence and ease of using the technology will lead to more donations.

The Salvation Army receives donations year-round. But the non-profit organization says about 70% of the gifts it receives in any given year come during the holidays.

Requests for help have jumped significantly over the course of the pandemic. In its report for Fiscal Year 2020, the Salvation Army National Capital Area Command says its staff and volunteers assisted 3,474 families with rental assistance that protected them from homelessness, kept the heat and other utilities on for another 3,266 families and distributed more than 250,000 pounds of food to help families facing food insecurity.

The new contactless program allows people to give by simply tapping their contactless card, phone or watch on the Tiptap devices.

This doesn't mean the iconic red kettle's are leaving. the Salvation Army says it will still be visible across the country.

Too Many Cell Phone Notifications; stressing us out

Check your cell phone. Is it on silent, vibrate, or do you have the ringer on?

It turns out, all that constant ringing and dinging of phones is taking its toll on your stress levels.

A study conducted at the University of California at Irvine found that smart phone notifications have the tendency to increase stress.

The research finds on average, people switch screens more than 550 times a day. Collectively, that takes a toll on your productivity with the average person taking more than 25 minutes to return to their original tasks before being distracted.

Experts say bosses and companies should start encouraging employees to turn their notifications off, and set up quiet hours to reduce stress and improve mood.