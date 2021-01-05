Samsung is expected to unveil its latest Galaxy S-21 smartphone next week.
In an invitation sent to the media, you see a smartphone inside a cube with the title "Welcome to the everyday epic."
Word is we'll see the phone at Samsung's unpacked event on January 14th, 2021, which is about a month earlier than its typical February showing.
Time to update your streaming guide!
It's a new year, so naturally why not start with another streaming service? Discovery + now entering the scene.
Discovery+ features more than 55,000 episodes from channels including Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, The History Channel, and TLC.
How much? $4.99 per month, or $6.99 per month for an ad-free version. Each account supporting up to five user profiles.
Discovery + is only the beginning. Another streaming service from Paramount is expected to launch this year offering from Viacom – owners of channels including MTV and BET. Reportedly, there are more than 300 streaming services in the United States right now. 300!! But the average household only subscribes to about three or four.
