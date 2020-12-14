The same public transit system you know, only better.
That's the header on the new online system for the BRATS Public Transportation smartphone app.
BRATS providing door-to-door public transit service with a new smartphone app--whether you're on the Eastern Shore, in Stapleton or Perdido.
Riders can schedule a ride in advance or book a ride to leave immediately with BRATS On-Demand, which is available for Apple and Android devices.
The app is free, the rides are not.
BRATS On-Demand transportation costs two-dollars for first five miles and fifty-cents for every five miles beyond that.
The Baldwin County Commission saying the service is designed for everyone to use with transportation for doctor’s appointments for you or a family member, getting to and from work, shopping, or errands.
“This is the kind of innovation we encourage when it comes to providing services to our citizens. Our staff look for ways to be as efficient as possible and BRATS On-Demand is a great example of that. We also realize that technology can be intimidating for some and we are here to help those who need assistance downloading and using the new app.” Baldwin County Commission Chair, Joe Davis.
BRATS On-Demand joining a number of companies launching new apps for public transportation, or improving them.
Google announcing a handful of improvements for Google Maps including updates to its COVID overlay, takeout ordering features, and real-time crowdedness information for public transportation.
