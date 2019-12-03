Sharing Kindness in Fairhope

This holiday season the City of Fairhope has launched a way to help citizens all year long. With the start of Neighborhood Bridges Fairhope, the online platform offers residents an easy opportunity to fill unmet need with the kindness that abounds in the community.
Needs are posted by trusted advocates within the community and published on Neighborhood Bridges Fairhope. Interested citizens can claim and fill those needs and drop off at a local drop-off location. The filled needs will then be delivered to the advocates for distribution.
“Neighborhood Bridges Fairhope is our way to offer easy opportunities for kindness,” said Jessica Sawyer Walker, Director of Economic and Community Development. “While we aren’t fixing chronic or systemic issues, we know that making it possible to meet small needs can make a big difference.”
Within the 24 hours of the initial launch, one of the two posted needs – a pair of shoes for a student - had four community members eager to fill the request.
“There are so many organizations doing incredible things in our community, and we definitely don’t want to take the place of them but rather help supplement their work,” said Walker. “The reality is that every community has unmet needs, and every community has willing members ready to meet those needs with radical kindness. Neighborhood Bridges is our way of extending the giving spirit that is so prevalent in December to our residents all year long.”
Residents can subscribe to the newsletter at the website to be notified of needs as they are posted.
Neighborhood Bridges launched in Ohio in 2017.
