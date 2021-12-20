Christmas, now just days away!

Instacart delivering a present to last minute shoppers.

The grocery delivery and pick up service company is launching a Gifts Hub for all things holiday shopping.

Food delivery exploded during last year's pandemic shutdowns, when millions of new shoppers turning to apps for grocery deliveries and takeout food, which they could get delivered to their homes in a matter of hours or minutes.

Now the same can be said for Christmas presents.

According to a recent Instacart survey among more than 2,000 U.S. adults conducted online by The Harris Poll, nearly half of Americans (48%) plan to complete their holiday shopping in the next two weeks (Dec. 15-22). In addition, almost half of Americans (46%) are concerned about holiday gifts not arriving on time due to supply chain issues and shipping delays

Instacart's enhanced delivery experience is designed to help find that perfect gift. Whether you’re hoping to ‘skip the ship’ this year, due to delays caused by supply chain challenges, or waiting until the eleventh hour to complete your gift shopping.

The Gift Hub has shopping guides for all the people on your list including the kiddos (on the nice list), sports fans, gadget gurus or the perfect holiday host.

Shoppers can browse by what's popular, home goods, electronics, or sporting goods.

Once you make your gift selection and begin the checkout process, you then select the “Make it a gift” option, which will prompt you to enter the recipients name and phone number. You can select a festive digital card, and add a special message.

Once the order is placed, the person getting the gift will receive a gift notification to track their gift’s arrival right to their doorstep.

Here’s a holiday shopping guide featuring some of the gift ideas and retailers:

Beauty & Makeup Mavens — From Sephora’s incredible selection of makeup and skincare products to all of the self-care goodies from The Body Shop, we have gifts galore for the beauty lovers on your list.

Gadget Gurus — Between Best Buy, Staples, and Costco, there’s a wide selection of electronics and gadgets you can gift — including select laptops, TVs, headphones, tablets, gaming, smartwatches, streaming media players, and more.

Holiday Hosts — Send a bottle of bubbles from BevMo! or Total Wine & More, a crave-worthy kitchen gift from The Container Store, or a specialty olive oil from Sprouts Farmers Market to the person in your life who loves entertaining and welcoming guests.

Sport Seekers — Perfect for the athlete or nature lover in your life, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Sports Basement have everything from athletic apparel and sporting equipment to lawn games, camping gear, and at-home gym equipment.