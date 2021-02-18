We are still living in a pandemic and so there's this...a face mask with a built in wireless headset.

The MaskFone, a CES 2021 innovation honoree, is basically a face mask with a Bluetooth headset and headphones sewn into a mask with a five-layer filtration system.

So you can make phone calls without having to take off your mask. There are control buttons on the side for easy answering and listening. The mask itself is water-resistant.

It has got a pocket where you can slip in a N95 or PM2.5 filter. But that's not the new breed of face coverings.

The AirPop Active+ Halo Sensor mask for instance, measures your breathing rate and alerts you when it’s time to change the disposable filter.

With a washable shell and rubber seal that molds to your face to minimize air leaks, the mask offers a less scratchy feel compared to other medical-grade models.

And get this...it tracks your location to let you know the quality of the air and the approximate number of particles it’s protected you against.

You can wear the mask without having your phone with you, and sync later when you do. If you want to use the Active mode, you need to start it in the app on your phone. To get a full functionality of the app (such as sharing your location with the app or tracking your statistics) it's best to carry your device with you.