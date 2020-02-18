Cooking a meal for Cosmo Moore is something he was never able to do before. Moore was born legally blind. He can see somewhat but many things are a blur.
“For me and my vision it's un-correctable. Glasses don't help, laser surgery won't help,” Moore explained.
But now, thanks to a pair of electronic glasses, his world has completely changed.
Moore suffers from an eye condition called Optic Nerve Atrophy. He says his vision is 20 over 600 but with eSight glasses he can see 20/40, which is considered almost normal.
The glasses have a built in camera and can magnify things up to 25 times. Making a world of difference for Moore, “experiencing leisure activities that I have never been able too has been my favorite part, going to an art museum.”
He can now see his children's faces when before they were only in shadows.
“Seeing my son's face as he went around on a merry go round at the zoo, never seen that before," Moore said.
Now he can also read books, something he says he had always dreamed of doing.
eSight helps with common conditions including, Macular Degeneration, Stargardt Disease, Glaucoma, and Retinal Detachment just to name a few.
The glasses carry a nearly $6,000 price tag is currently not covered by insurance companies. However, a variety of financing options are available, and some eSight users have also used crowdfunding to fundraise the purchase of eSight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.