Smart speakers such as the Amazon Echo or the Google Nest can be used to monitor heart rhythms without physical contact as effectively as an electrocardiogram, according to research from the University of Washington published in Communications Biology.

The researchers say a smart speaker can monitor both regular and irregular heartbeats.

Here's how it works: a person stands one to two feet in front of the speaker, while it plays an audible continuous sound that bounces off the person and returns to the speaker. The device can then detect movements like the rise and fall of a person's chest as they breathe.

The team used an algorithm so it's able to learn and differentiate between regular and irregular heartbeats.

They tested their device on healthy participants and hospitalized cardiac patients. It was able to closely match the beats detected by standard heartbeat monitors.

It's encouraging doctors say because with the tech, experts can monitor a patient on an extended basis and define patterns that are individualized for the patient then develop corresponding care plans.

The use of smart speakers and virtual assistants is growing in healthcare.

Over the past year, Amazon has leveraged its Alexa voice assistant to help people brush their teeth better and to allow caregivers to remotely check in on their aging family members.